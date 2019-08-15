Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Position in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by $1.80 Million as Stock Price Rose; Principal Financial Group (PFG) Stock Value Rose While Umb Bank N A Has Lowered Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 392.26 million shares traded or 651.86% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business – sources (Reuters) – General Electric Co; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16)

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 6,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 19,137 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 26,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 1.22 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares to 107,400 shares, valued at $126.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has 3.88% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 24.00 million shares. Asset Management One owns 4.14 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,610 shares. Stearns Fincl Service Group owns 20,026 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 600,697 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors has 1.36% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6.10M shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.35M shares. S&Co holds 383,082 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22.46M shares. Lafayette accumulated 10,865 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zwj Counsel Incorporated accumulated 80,606 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 118,952 shares stake. Kempen Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: Steppin’ In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) agreed to sell a majority stake in a solar-energy business to BlackRock – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 132,623 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 9,494 shares. Shell Asset Communications owns 0.09% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 78,262 shares. 60,488 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 15,069 were accumulated by Stifel. Aperio Group Inc Llc owns 238,552 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). 72,338 are owned by Meritage Portfolio. 260,676 are held by Pictet Asset. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 4,168 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 12,496 shares stake. Sun Life invested 0.28% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 19,818 shares.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Principal Financial (PFG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Enhance Portfolio Returns – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Principal Financial Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial (PFG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,378 shares to 580,413 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 233,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).