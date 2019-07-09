Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding as Share Price Rose; Page Arthur B Has Cut Its Mettler Toledo (MTD) Position as Stock Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $861.75. About 120,438 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 288,122 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 494,593 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 12,719 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0% or 598,158 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc holds 24,297 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Tegean Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 9.52% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bluemountain Ltd Liability Co reported 70,818 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James And accumulated 0.02% or 222,778 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Elm Ridge Management Limited Liability has invested 7% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Earnest Ltd has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schneider Capital Mgmt stated it has 573,643 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 896 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research, California-based fund reported 105,497 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 39,601 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 55,695 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 1,084 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 438 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 82 shares. Park Natl Oh holds 0.01% or 365 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 6,543 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0.06% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 600 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 38 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.66% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 22,208 shares. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25M for 42.33 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.