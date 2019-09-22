Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $3.30 Million; Shareholder Opus Point Partners Management Has Lifted Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 14.39M shares traded or 78.68% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.58M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 61,500 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 3,572 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership holds 546,786 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.03% or 306,409 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advisors Lp has invested 0.09% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Janney Montgomery Scott invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1,257 shares. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.92% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 147,847 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.04% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 6.23 million shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.07% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 117,097 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 17 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Investments Limited reported 5,774 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of stock. On Monday, August 12 the insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million. Shares for $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program – GlobeNewswire" on September 05, 2019

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IEF).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com" on August 26, 2019