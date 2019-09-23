Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Holding in T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) by $4.36 Million; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Decreased Its Stake

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 143.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 58,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41 million, up from 41,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 23,593 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 31,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 846,227 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP has invested 0.3% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 67,465 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 2.68M shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 6,018 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,625 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 19,339 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 188,583 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 321 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 4,133 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 116,637 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 19,000 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. British Columbia Investment Corporation holds 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 40,266 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 33 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 22.03 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,992 shares to 8,992 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6,400 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 3,181 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 30,127 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 4,348 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Strs Ohio owns 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 249,802 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 4,680 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 19,584 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 63,357 shares. Sei Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 77,590 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.3% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Price T Rowe Md owns 4.98M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Nomura Asset Company Ltd has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).