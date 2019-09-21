Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $81.40 Million; Guardian Capital LP Has Boosted Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 172% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 68,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.77M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,879 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, up from 41,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Microsoft Stock at Its Highs for More Than the Dividend and Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Is Facing Margin Pressure in AWS – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Strategies has 1.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,495 shares. Axiom Interest Investors Ltd Company De reported 3.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chatham Cap stated it has 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blair William Com Il accumulated 2.89% or 266,992 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spinnaker Tru invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd has 2.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swedbank reported 458,176 shares. Addison accumulated 1.14% or 863 shares. Coastline Tru reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gw Henssler Assoc reported 612 shares stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Investments Incorporated has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Finance Corporation In reported 0.63% stake. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Com, Alabama-based fund reported 432 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 425,000 shares to 725,000 shares, valued at $212.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares to 1,023 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 88,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38M shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Churchill Mngmt invested in 0.24% or 212,956 shares. Bancshares accumulated 622,079 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn reported 4.79% stake. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Llc accumulated 281,508 shares or 3.02% of the stock. New York-based Corvex Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Strategic Glob Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,730 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Inc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wheatland Advsr invested in 12,888 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 9,078 shares. Crow Point Partners Ltd stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). One Trading Limited Partnership has 86,022 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 0.02% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank stated it has 0.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,021 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Looks To ‘Downton Abbey’ To Continue Momentum Into The Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Law and Order’ video deal could set standard – report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “7 things to know today and how Comcast is working to make your TV your new dashboard – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.