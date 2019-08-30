Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Ensemble Capital Management Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $6.57 Million as Shares Declined

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 1228.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 102,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 111,030 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 473,802 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.09M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,042 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.11% or 262,607 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Llc has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.62M shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.73% or 25,823 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 14.52 million shares. White Pine Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hilltop Holding holds 0.11% or 9,505 shares. Beach Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 0.51% or 5,235 shares. Fiera Corporation stated it has 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd has invested 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Asset Management One Comm Limited stated it has 641,305 shares. The Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 1.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Broadview Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 6,780 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 11.64 million shares. The California-based Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 994,109 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 20.27 million shares stake. Brinker holds 44,506 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Of America holds 2.17% or 210,719 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il owns 7,115 shares. Axa reported 191,877 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 9,030 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has 65,747 shares. Guardian Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,400 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 25,680 shares. Park Presidio Capital Llc accumulated 650,000 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications holds 37,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wespac Ltd accumulated 4,050 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), A Stock That Climbed 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Square Stock Keep Up Its Growth Momentum? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.