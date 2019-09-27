Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); First Solar (FSLR) Share Price Rose While Trust Co Of Vermont Boosted by $572,130 Its Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 505,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.52M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 7.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 176.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 8,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 13,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $906,000, up from 4,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 2.14 million shares traded or 95.92% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA) by 10,331 shares to 337,979 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,937 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 40,000 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $26.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.60 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

