Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $640,000; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raised Its Stake in Target Com (TGT) as Share Value Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 2.88M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 5,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,695 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 31,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 3.75 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,103 shares to 78,878 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Dwa Technical Leaders Portfolio by 9,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,140 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Vi Nasd Tech Div (TDIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,870 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc. Hsbc Pcl reported 949,474 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,701 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has 5,432 shares. Founders Cap Management Limited accumulated 68,220 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 377,446 shares stake. Page Arthur B holds 17,275 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lord Abbett & Co Limited Company accumulated 0.64% or 1.48M shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital LP owns 33,640 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, East Coast Asset Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Liberty Cap Mngmt has 1.58% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,336 shares. Indiana Trust & Mgmt has 6,257 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 13,273 shares. Security Natl Trust owns 30,447 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.