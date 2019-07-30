Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $640,000; Consulta LTD Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake as Share Price Rose

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $285.74. About 398,119 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 614,231 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.80 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Consulta Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,923 are held by Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability. The Massachusetts-based Rech & Management has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Blackrock accumulated 27.25M shares. 2.36 million were reported by Baillie Gifford &. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 6,579 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 1.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc stated it has 1.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Vestor Limited Co holds 17,933 shares. First Mercantile Com holds 0.16% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 2,431 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Friess Associate invested in 1.7% or 84,784 shares. 3,502 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated. Horizon Ltd Llc owns 1,525 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.51% or 16,375 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer likes Millendo Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 205,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis stated it has 842,201 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Arga Invest Ltd Partnership owns 19,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 10,557 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 153,198 shares stake. L & S Advsrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.2% or 70,529 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 818,932 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 1.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 193,712 shares. Hutchinson Ca has 8,365 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.06% or 606,162 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 1.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 437,702 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.38% stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 7,592 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.