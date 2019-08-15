Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Value Declined; Symantec (SYMC) Shareholder 13D Management Upped Position by $788,436 as Stock Declined

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.22M, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 4.13 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.9. About 2.30 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk Ups Privilege Access Efforts, Joins Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Symantec to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Contour Asset Management Ltd Com holds 4.49% or 2.73 million shares. Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 15,521 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,523 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 18,385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 653,171 shares. Ci Invests invested in 8.86 million shares. 95.57 million are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Fil reported 0.1% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 48,606 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Goodwin Daniel L owns 0.11% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 31,026 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc stated it has 9,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares to 41,042 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).