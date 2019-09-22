Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $3.88 Million; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $763,572 as Market Value Rose

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 27,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35 million shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Lc reported 59,235 shares. 21,447 are held by Iron Fincl Lc. 9,956 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Victory Mngmt stated it has 310,043 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,806 shares. Klingenstein Fields Com Lc invested in 0.27% or 26,607 shares. Financial Advantage accumulated 794 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 2.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). St Johns Investment Mgmt Commerce Ltd Liability reported 20,446 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 76,163 shares stake. 18,902 are held by White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Eagle Management Limited Co has invested 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

