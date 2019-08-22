Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Cut General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holding By $1.80 Million; ORHUB (ORHB) Sellers Increased By 785.71% Their Shorts

ORHUB INC (OTCMKTS:ORHB) had an increase of 785.71% in short interest. ORHB’s SI was 6,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 785.71% from 700 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0987. About 38,002 shares traded. ORHub, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORHB) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased General Electric Co (Call) (GE) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as General Electric Co (Call) (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 300,000 shares with $3.00M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. General Electric Co (Call) now has $72.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 46.71 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX Duo, Model Number: LU41693 b) DP; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development; 14/03/2018 – GE APPOINTS DUNCAN BERRY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LM WIND POWER; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 27.12% above currents $8.26 stock price. General Electric had 36 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. J.P. Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bank & Trust accumulated 158,087 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 31,746 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sfmg Lc holds 0.06% or 49,591 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 18,314 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company owns 42,289 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.06% stake. Steadfast Lp holds 2.41% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 15.29 million shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust owns 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 141,512 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Whitebox Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 104,004 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 29,950 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Llc holds 24,138 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 10,000 shares to 107,400 valued at $126.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 950,000 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Innoviva Inc was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15.

