Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $19.35 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose While Catalyst Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $6.44 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 365% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 20.75 million shares traded or 148.04% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 53,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 203,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 860,913 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $28.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 224,676 shares to 620,363 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.