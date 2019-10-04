Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $3.88 Million; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $439,114 as Stock Value Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 615,604 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 03/05/2018 – Pain Spreads Among Hedge Fund Favorites as Adient to NXP Tumble; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 3909.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 16,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,321 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $467,000, up from 432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 499,599 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,676 shares to 4,879 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:BEN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 750,000 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $156.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).