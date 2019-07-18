Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreased By $9.02 Million Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position; Blue Martini Software (BLUE)’s Sentiment Is 1.7

Blue Martini Software Inc (BLUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 139 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 82 reduced and sold their equity positions in Blue Martini Software Inc. The funds in our database reported: 60.27 million shares, up from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blue Martini Software Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 65 Increased: 85 New Position: 54.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 24.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Taconic Capital Advisors Lp holds 625,000 shares with $27.77M value, down from 830,000 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 195,802 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 1.93% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. for 302,890 shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 27,000 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 294,638 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. has invested 1.28% in the stock. Opus Point Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,840 shares.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 EPS, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual EPS reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.81% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.97. About 362,423 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignan; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. The Company’s product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 950,000 shares to 1.15 million valued at $324.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Innoviva Inc stake by 85,000 shares and now owns 285,000 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.