Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $9.02 Million as Share Value Declined; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Trimmed Automatic Data (ADP) Stake by $19.97 Million; Shares Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 785,849 shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data (ADP) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 5,684 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907.96 million, down from 5,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. private sector adds 156,000 jobs in July -ADP – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevrontexaco (NYSE:CVX) by 85 shares to 28,516 shares, valued at $3.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Llc owns 112,328 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 16,534 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Synovus Corporation accumulated 94,396 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 253,656 shares. The Oregon-based Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.16% or 83,649 shares in its portfolio. 1,500 are held by Winslow Asset Mgmt. Harbour Mgmt Ltd Com reported 21,374 shares stake. Putnam Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 332,640 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cap Invest Services Of America Incorporated holds 12,795 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr holds 7,455 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Com reported 79,000 shares stake. 24,762 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 653,276 were reported by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com. Amalgamated National Bank reported 20,249 shares. 18,680 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Seizert Prns Limited Co has invested 2.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 742,088 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aviance Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.33% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 62,697 shares. Mirae Asset Invs accumulated 0.01% or 17,398 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 7,727 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 23,211 shares. Ejf Ltd Liability Com has 246,781 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 81,446 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management reported 120,745 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 134,545 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 53% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Mohawk’s stock tumbles to lead NYSE losers after sales miss, downbeat outlook – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.