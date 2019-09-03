Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cut Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $9.02 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lifted Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Price Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 258,509 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 9,905 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 93,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 83,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 11.39M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 27,939 shares to 32,173 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 4,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,497 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Lc invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jefferies Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,500 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Intersect Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nokota Mngmt Lp reported 500,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 4,345 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.4% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 20,267 shares. The Texas-based American Natl Bank has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Benedict Advisors has 4,867 shares. Lafayette Invests reported 2.29% stake. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 324,890 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.89% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northstar Advisors Llc has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 856 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 57 shares. Schafer Cullen Management invested in 0.01% or 9,795 shares. Art Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0.02% or 479,313 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,654 shares. Evergreen Ltd Company reported 9,184 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ww Asset Management has 7,024 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 4,441 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr owns 14,990 shares. Greenleaf holds 15,820 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 7,926 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares to 107,400 shares, valued at $126.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).