Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) Reaches $62.76 After 7.00% Up Move; Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed By $39.77 Million Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stake

The stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.27% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 140,157 shares traded. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 09/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Releases Research Results Re: Pharmacist-Led Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Services for PACE; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA – PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS TO BECOME PEAK HEALTH PLAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, & OPERATE AS SERVICE OF CAPSTONE PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS, A UNIT OF CO; 08/05/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC TRHC.O FY2018 REV VIEW $190.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $185M-$195M; 24/04/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED ITS OPTIMIZED OPIOID SOLUTION TO IDENTIFY & PREVENT UNINTENTIONAL OPIOID MISUSE & AVOID UNINTENTIONAL OVERDOSE; 30/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary CareKinesis Signs Agreement with SpiriTrust Lutheran LIFE; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advantage Plans; 04/04/2018 – Dr. George Brett Named Senior Vice President of Consulting for Capstone Performance Systems; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 2018 Rev Guidance Increased; 24/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Launches its Optimized Opioid Solution™ to Predict and Prevent Unintentional Opioid AbuseThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.39 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $67.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TRHC worth $97.02 million more.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) stake by 75.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.73M shares as Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG)’s stock rose 26.53%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 565,000 shares with $13.52M value, down from 2.29M last quarter. Nanostring Technologies Inc now has $827.62 million valuation. It closed at $23.35 lastly. It is down 189.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Among 2 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NanoString Tech has $35 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 30.62% above currents $23.35 stock price. NanoString Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 8 report. Cowen & Co maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) rating on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $26 target.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 1.05 million shares to 1.66 million valued at $349.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 1.00M shares and now owns 3.76 million shares. Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) was raised too.