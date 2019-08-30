Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) Reaches $58.95 After 4.00% Up Move; King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed By $344,955 Its Trex Co (TREX) Position

The stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.27% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 401,364 shares traded or 13.24% up from the average. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 2018 Rev Guidance Increased; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $188M-$198M; 16/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary CareKinesis is Exclusive Provider of In-Home Medication Reminder Device for PACE Organizations; 24/04/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED ITS OPTIMIZED OPIOID SOLUTION TO IDENTIFY & PREVENT UNINTENTIONAL OPIOID MISUSE & AVOID UNINTENTIONAL OVERDOSE; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA – PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS TO BECOME PEAK HEALTH PLAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, & OPERATE AS SERVICE OF CAPSTONE PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS, A UNIT OF CO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRHC); 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS ACQUIRED PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $185M-$195M; 30/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Two New Members to the Executive Team; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Adj EPS 10cThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.35B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $61.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TRHC worth $53.84M more.

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 24.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 17,165 shares with $1.06M value, down from 22,820 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $5.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.57. About 120,081 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc reported 0.15% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Hl Financial Limited invested in 0.09% or 95,041 shares. South Dakota Council holds 6,930 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 284,145 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% or 794 shares. Agf Invs invested in 54,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 82,920 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Maryland Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.47% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Parkside Retail Bank Trust has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 3.28M shares. 686 are held by Mckinley Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware. 429 were accumulated by Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Advisory Ser Networks Limited has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Among 2 analysts covering Trex (NYSE:TREX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex has $80 highest and $72 lowest target. $77.33’s average target is -9.63% below currents $85.57 stock price. Trex had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” on Friday, March 29.