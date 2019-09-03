Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) Reaches $58.70 After 3.00% Up Move; BORAL LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (BOALF) Sellers Decreased By 17.29% Their Shorts

BORAL LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOALF) had a decrease of 17.29% in short interest. BOALF’s SI was 335,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.29% from 405,900 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 373 days are for BORAL LTD ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOALF)’s short sellers to cover BOALF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 300 shares traded. Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.35% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 148,115 shares traded. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 09/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Releases Research Results Re: Pharmacist-Led Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Services for PACE; 20/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Provide Innovative Medication Risk Mitigation Technology to National Provider Group; 04/04/2018 – CMS Changes to Medicare Part D Provide Potential Expansion of TRHC Medication Therapy Management Services for Medicare Advanta; 04/04/2018 – Dr. George Brett Named Senior Vice President of Consulting for Capstone Performance Systems; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA – PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS TO BECOME PEAK HEALTH PLAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, & OPERATE AS SERVICE OF CAPSTONE PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS, A UNIT OF CO; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare President and Co-Founder Named A Fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS ACQUIRED PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – TABULA RASA TO PROVIDE MRM TECHNOLOGY TO NATIONAL PROVIDER GRP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRHC); 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Loss/Shr 96cThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.36 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $60.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TRHC worth $40.80M more.

Among 2 analysts covering Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has $7500 highest and $58 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 13.29% above currents $58.7 stock price. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 30.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Analysts await Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 138.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.18 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -153.85% negative EPS growth.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. It offers aggregates, ash, asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement, cement additives and dry mixes, commercial pavers, concrete, decorative concrete, grout, lime, oxides, pavers, plasterboard, plastering DIY bags, retaining walls, and roof tiles; and pool surfacing, quarry, sand quarry and specialized, stabilization, stone, and structural timber products, as well as timber cladding, decking, and flooring products. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides material technical, pallet pick-up, and roof tiling installer services; and engages in the transport and property activities.