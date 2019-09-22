Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) Reaches $56.93 After 3.00% Up Move; Social Reality – Class A (SRAX) Shorts Decreased By 7.64%

The stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.38% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 392,213 shares traded or 20.64% up from the average. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 24/04/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED ITS OPTIMIZED OPIOID SOLUTION TO IDENTIFY & PREVENT UNINTENTIONAL OPIOID MISUSE & AVOID UNINTENTIONAL OVERDOSE; 13/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Chief Pharmacotherapy Officer Robert L. Alesiani to Receive American Pharmacists Association’s Hugo H. Schaefer Award; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 1Q Rev $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $28M-$32M; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA – PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS TO BECOME PEAK HEALTH PLAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, & OPERATE AS SERVICE OF CAPSTONE PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS, A UNIT OF CO; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRHC); 30/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Two New Members to the Executive Team; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $185M-$195M; 16/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary CareKinesis is Exclusive Provider of In-Home Medication Reminder Device for PACEThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.26B company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $58.64 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TRHC worth $37.71 million more.

Social Reality Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:SRAX) had a decrease of 7.64% in short interest. SRAX’s SI was 1.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.64% from 1.36 million shares previously. With 264,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Social Reality Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s short sellers to cover SRAX’s short positions. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 36,233 shares traded. SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) has declined 16.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SRAX News: 12/03/2018 SRAX Announces Alpha Release of Blockchain Technology BIG Platform; 15/05/2018 – SOCIAL REALITY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 02/04/2018 – SRAX Reports Positive Net Income and Positive Adjusted EBITDA for the Fourth Quarter of 2017; 15/05/2018 – SRAX Reports First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – SRAX Shifts Vertical Strategy Into Overdrive, Launches SRAXauto

Social Reality, Inc., an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.91 million. The Company’s technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Social Reality Ad Exchange , a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

Analysts await Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 138.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.18 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -153.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has $7500 highest and $58 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 16.81% above currents $56.93 stock price. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) on Friday, August 30 to “Buy” rating.

