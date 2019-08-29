Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) Reaches $56.82 After 4.00% Down Move; CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (CSLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 53 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 28 reduced and sold stakes in CASTLIGHT HEALTH. The funds in our database now have: 67.75 million shares, up from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CASTLIGHT HEALTH in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

The stock of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.66% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 393,711 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 13/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Chief Pharmacotherapy Officer Robert L. Alesiani to Receive American Pharmacists Association’s Hugo H. Schaefer Award; 04/04/2018 – Dr. George Brett Named Senior Vice President of Consulting for Capstone Performance Systems; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRHC); 08/05/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC TRHC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $188 MLN TO $198 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2018 Rev $188M-$198M; 24/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/03/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC TRHC.O FY2018 REV VIEW $180.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$47M; 12/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees 1Q Rev $42M-$43M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 7% of Tabula RasaThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.26 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $54.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TRHC worth $50.20M less.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 150,195 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The company has market cap of $206.26 million. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies.

