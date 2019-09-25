Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Comparing side by side

Both Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.12 N/A -2.15 0.00 Veeva Systems Inc. 150 23.69 N/A 1.76 94.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2% Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.8% 16.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Veeva Systems Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Veeva Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Veeva Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Veeva Systems Inc. 0 6 9 2.60

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has a 15.17% upside potential and a consensus price target of $66.5. Meanwhile, Veeva Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $174.27, while its potential upside is 12.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. looks more robust than Veeva Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.7% of Veeva Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Veeva Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47% Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74%

For the past year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. had bearish trend while Veeva Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc. beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.