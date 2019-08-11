Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Comparison side by side

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Healthcare Information Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.61 N/A -2.15 0.00 Phreesia Inc. 994 9.60 N/A -28.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Phreesia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2% Phreesia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. Its rival Phreesia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phreesia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Phreesia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Phreesia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.63% for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. with average price target of $58.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Phreesia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.8% and 0% respectively. About 9.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.7% are Phreesia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47% Phreesia Inc. 9.32% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8.97%

For the past year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has -5.47% weaker performance while Phreesia Inc. has 8.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Phreesia Inc. beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.