Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) and Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) Contrasting side by side

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) compete with each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 5.54 N/A -2.15 0.00 Medidata Solutions Inc. 82 8.31 N/A 0.84 109.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -24.4% -11.6% Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Medidata Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Medidata Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s upside potential is 4.09% at a $58 consensus target price. On the other hand, Medidata Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 0.94% and its consensus target price is $92. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. seems more appealing than Medidata Solutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares and 0% of Medidata Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Medidata Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. -8.27% -14.38% -12.28% -34.62% -1.49% -25.19% Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.23% 14.44% 27.94% 27.66% 20.61% 36.73%

For the past year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has -25.19% weaker performance while Medidata Solutions Inc. has 36.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc. beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.