Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.10% -13.20% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. N/A 54 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 3.00 2.75

With consensus price target of $86.8, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has a potential upside of 45.69%. As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 60.38%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has -5.47% weaker performance while Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s peers have 27.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s rivals have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.