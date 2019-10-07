Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) and Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Comparing side by side

Since Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) are part of the Healthcare Information Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 54 4.68 N/A -2.15 0.00 Covetrus Inc. 13 1.41 94.93M 0.60 39.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Covetrus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Covetrus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0.00% -32.1% -13.2% Covetrus Inc. 717,535,903.25% 3.8% 2.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Covetrus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. and Covetrus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Covetrus Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is $66.5, with potential upside of 22.18%. On the other hand, Covetrus Inc.’s potential upside is 45.45% and its consensus target price is $16. Based on the data delivered earlier, Covetrus Inc. is looking more favorable than Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares and 76.1% of Covetrus Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Covetrus Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47% Covetrus Inc. -1.82% -3.78% -27.92% 0% 0% -43.64%

For the past year Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Covetrus Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Covetrus Inc. beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.