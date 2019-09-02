Tableau Software Inc. (DATA)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Both Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 141 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.38 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 demonstrates Tableau Software Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tableau Software Inc. and QAD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tableau Software Inc.’s average price target is $154.33, while its potential downside is -8.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tableau Software Inc. and QAD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.77% and 11.32%. Tableau Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. was more bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tableau Software Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.