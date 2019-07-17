Tableau Software Inc. (DATA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

We are contrasting Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 132 12.79 N/A -1.37 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 9 2.66 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Tableau Software Inc. and Brightcove Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tableau Software Inc. and Brightcove Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Volatility & Risk

Tableau Software Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Brightcove Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tableau Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$154.33 is Tableau Software Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.77% of Tableau Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Tableau Software Inc. shares. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -1.52% -3.49% -3.73% 6.44% 31.91% 1.22% Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. was less bullish than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brightcove Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.