Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Touches $173.64 High on Jul, 13; Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 85.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 9,806 shares with $993,000 value, down from 65,592 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $374.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut

The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $187.53 target or 8.00% above today’s $173.64 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.16 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $187.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.21B more. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $173.64. About 1.42M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA)

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $15.16 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold Tableau Software, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Commerce invested in 0.01% or 10,880 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 370,573 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 106,821 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Duquesne Family Office Lc invested in 0.68% or 183,405 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tiger Legatus Capital Management Limited Co holds 35,000 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability owns 2,331 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mackenzie Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 155,160 are held by Hollencrest Cap Management. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 17,698 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 225,024 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Avalon Lc has 1.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stearns Financial Svcs Gp holds 13,661 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rbo And Ltd Liability holds 125,929 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Management Ri reported 80,792 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Company Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,320 shares. 1.00M are owned by Alleghany Corporation De. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communication reported 75,152 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 31,100 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd owns 88,840 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 109,924 were reported by First National Bank. Ranger Investment Management Lp, Texas-based fund reported 430 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors holds 36,877 shares. Greystone Managed Investments accumulated 149,234 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Invest owns 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 17,984 shares.

