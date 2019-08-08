Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 138 12.02 N/A -1.37 0.00 Zuora Inc. 19 6.64 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Tableau Software Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Tableau Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zuora Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Tableau Software Inc. and Zuora Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tableau Software Inc.’s consensus price target is $154.33, while its potential downside is -8.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tableau Software Inc. and Zuora Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.77% and 55.5%. About 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend while Zuora Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Tableau Software Inc. beats Zuora Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.