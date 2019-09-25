Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Phunware Inc. 8 3.02 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tableau Software Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tableau Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Phunware Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Tableau Software Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tableau Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.28% and an $155.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tableau Software Inc. and Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.77% and 17.3% respectively. 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.