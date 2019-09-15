Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Comparison side by side

Both Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 142 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 69.66 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tableau Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tableau Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Tableau Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Tableau Software Inc.’s average price target is $155.5, while its potential downside is -8.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tableau Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 98.77% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. was more bullish than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.