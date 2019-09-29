Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Application Software company, Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.77% of Tableau Software Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tableau Software Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tableau Software Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.10% -7.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Tableau Software Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. N/A 170 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Tableau Software Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

Tableau Software Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $155.5, suggesting a potential downside of -8.28%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 72.43%. Given Tableau Software Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tableau Software Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tableau Software Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Tableau Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Tableau Software Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tableau Software Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.47 shows that Tableau Software Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tableau Software Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Tableau Software Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tableau Software Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.