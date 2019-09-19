Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tableau Software Inc. 143 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 23 4.58 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tableau Software Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tableau Software Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tableau Software Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Agilysys Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Tableau Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tableau Software Inc. and Agilysys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tableau Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tableau Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $155.5, and a -8.28% downside potential. Competitively Agilysys Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential downside of -9.25%. The data provided earlier shows that Tableau Software Inc. appears more favorable than Agilysys Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tableau Software Inc. and Agilysys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.77% and 78.3%. 0.8% are Tableau Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Tableau Software Inc. was less bullish than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Agilysys Inc. beats Tableau Software Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.