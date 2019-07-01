Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) Analysts See $-0.30 EPS; Shorts at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM – Class A (FLWS) Raised By 42.27%

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:FLWS) had an increase of 42.27% in short interest. FLWS’s SI was 1.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 42.27% from 977,000 shares previously. With 527,100 avg volume, 3 days are for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s short sellers to cover FLWS’s short positions. The SI to 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc – Class A’s float is 5.85%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 87,331 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 56.79% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c

Analysts expect Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report $-0.30 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 57.75% from last quarter’s $-0.71 EPS. After having $-0.74 EPS previously, Tableau Software, Inc.’s analysts see -59.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.39. About 627,393 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Tableau Software, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.46% or 466,400 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 21 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 13,459 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested in 0.03% or 5,214 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). First Republic has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 37 were reported by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Massachusetts-based Altimeter Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 14.24% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 32,853 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mirae Asset Investments Company Limited holds 0% or 1,823 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 2,215 were accumulated by Counselors Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $14.61 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 35.85 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity. Leap Arnold P sold $34,060 worth of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) on Wednesday, February 6. MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G sold $320,500 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. ELMORE LEONARD J sold $85,500 worth of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) on Tuesday, February 5.