Tableau Software (DATA) Valuation Rose While Pdt Partners Has Lowered Position by $2.73 Million; Focused Investors Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake by $404,000

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 21,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 75,020 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 96,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 28,300 shares to 821,900 shares, valued at $105.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Wall Street rises on strong Chinese data, Hong Kong and Brexit news – Reuters” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12,413 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 27,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.