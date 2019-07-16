Tableau Software (DATA) Valuation Declined While Crosslink Capital Increased by $2.45 Million Its Position; Theleme Partners Llp Cut Its Position in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by $141.54 Million

Theleme Partners Llp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp sold 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.42 million, down from 10.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 8.55M shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $175.41. About 1.43 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $11.76 million was made by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Schwab Announces Its Summer Business Update – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab adds more ETFs to commission-free program – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.84% or 78,662 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tctc Lc holds 27,235 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Zevenbergen Capital Lc holds 1.65% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank invested in 0.24% or 67,106 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Soros Fund Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 53,404 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Nuance Invests Limited Liability has 1.36% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 611,131 shares. New York-based Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.27% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 265,725 shares. 1,071 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Gp. Howe And Rusling reported 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn reported 549 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGY) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s (NYSE:BGG) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 21% Earnings Growth, Did Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Industry calls for better tools to unlock troves of federal data – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 6,391 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.11% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Piedmont Advisors invested in 5,214 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fjarde Ap reported 27,580 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 164,895 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 14,900 shares. World Invsts stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 1,076 shares. Cadian Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.03 million shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,355 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Com holds 2.76% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 11,973 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated stated it has 250 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 233,460 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $25.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,621 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix (Private) (NASDAQ:EQIX).