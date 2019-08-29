Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose While Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Holding

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 223,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.17M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.11. About 1.34M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76M, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trivago Nv by 1.02M shares to 5.18M shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 50,265 shares to 253,008 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 469,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,324 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FNY).