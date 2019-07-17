Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Declined While Peconic Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined While Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lifted by $504,480 Its Stake

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,792 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 42,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25M shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video)

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 174.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 34,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $172.46. About 1.10M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Company holds 0.07% or 4.38 million shares. 257,238 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Westpac Corporation stated it has 47,998 shares. Garde Inc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,210 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 3,808 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp reported 0.95% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel has 0.17% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,342 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 3,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 141,900 shares. Axa has 0.1% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.22% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 88,543 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 25,300 are held by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,860 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).