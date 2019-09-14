Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Rose While Merriman Wealth Management Has Increased Position by $1.68 Million; Conestoga Capital Advisors Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Lowered by $2.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 40,355 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.84 million, up from 39,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 7,942 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, down from 12,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $13.56 during the last trading session, reaching $570.11. About 180,491 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 2,460 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 152,239 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 5,025 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Asset Mgmt One Company Limited stated it has 37,010 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 547 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 55,898 shares. 173,897 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 370 shares to 1,415 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 1,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,343 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office holds 1,899 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.37% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 79,567 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 41,836 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs owns 0.02% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 61 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 13 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,359 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 359,259 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 6,000 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Creative Planning has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Night Owl Mgmt invested in 8,284 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn holds 176 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 63.63 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.