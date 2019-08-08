Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Rose While Hmi Capital Has Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Holding; Prudential Financial (PRU) Holder Bessemer Group Has Trimmed Stake by $11.18 Million as Share Value Declined

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 122,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.77M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 2.92 million shares traded or 52.15% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 8,284 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 0.15% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bessemer Inc invested in 0.36% or 1.02M shares. Amer Intl Group accumulated 180,690 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Lc accumulated 0.24% or 372,542 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 15,927 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability reported 90,263 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company has invested 0.23% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 3,623 were reported by Davenport Company Ltd. The New York-based Strategic Ltd Co has invested 0.48% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 34,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Asset Management accumulated 8,083 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Invesco holds 2.22M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,250 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 84,450 shares to 305,951 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 59,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadian Cap LP holds 1.03 million shares. American Intl Gru Incorporated accumulated 1,668 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 11,300 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 48,530 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 3,650 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc stated it has 299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Capital Guardian Trust has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Endowment Mngmt Lp reported 0.12% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 17,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, World Investors has 0.04% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1.24 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 110 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 63,150 shares. 37,653 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 12,585 shares.