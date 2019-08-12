Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose While Davidson Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $1.98 Million; Freestone Capital Holdings Raised Its Nic (EGOV) Position by $2.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 166,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 733,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 567,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 248,027 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 23/04/2018 – Weld County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q Rev $86.7M; 16/05/2018 – Rhode Island Hunting and Fishing Licenses Now Available Online; 21/04/2018 – DJ NIC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGOV); 09/05/2018 – Grand County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.75 TO $0.79; 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 15,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 51,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 67,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5,291 shares to 5,383 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 3,738 shares to 201,437 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.