Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Upped Its Position by $319,405 as Share Price Rose; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Stake in Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifescience Corporat (EW) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifescience Corporat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 220,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.10M, up from 218,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 49,398 shares to 620,416 shares, valued at $23.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 18,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,167 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 200,148 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp holds 47,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.01% or 46,824 shares in its portfolio. South State owns 45,466 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 50,400 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 241,672 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nicholas Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Element Ltd Com owns 5,899 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cordasco Networks stated it has 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Frontier Mgmt Llc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 536,291 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 6,236 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Montag A And Assocs stated it has 2,210 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0% or 100 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.18M for 46.37 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.