Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Decreased Its Position by $7.74 Million; Esco Technologies (ESE) Holding Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 77.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 46,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 13,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 60,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 33,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.37M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 83,814 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 30/04/2018 – Weir’s Esco Deal May Unlock Secret to Longer-Lasting Frack Pump; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 15/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 15/03/2018 – NY PSC: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 14/03/2018 – ESCO: PURCHASE OF NORTH AMERICAN UTILITY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds

More notable recent ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ESCO Technologies Management Cancels Presentation at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ESCO Technologies (ESE) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) CEO Vic Richey on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ESCO Technologies Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ESE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.04 million shares or 1.64% more from 23.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Com invested in 3,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 3,929 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 1,720 shares. West Oak Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 100 shares. The Missouri-based Ent Svcs has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 35,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,520 are held by Voya Ltd Co. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 20,089 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 1 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 6,110 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 14,554 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 115,971 shares. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 0% or 3,025 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 57,333 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 112,078 shares to 324,357 shares, valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,082 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do CAI International, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAI) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund August 2019 Monthly Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 5,500 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Washington-based Freestone Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 2,700 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0.01% or 381 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.02% or 7,410 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 547 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.09% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Shell Asset Management Co owns 10,808 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bluecrest Limited invested in 1,500 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company owns 29,783 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 37,795 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,871 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).