Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Value Declined, Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 66,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.38 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $103.24. About 726,256 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 77,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.23M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cruise Line Stocks Fall As Trump Administration Tightens Restrictions On Cuba, Venezuela – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Caribbean: Best Buy In The Cruise Industry – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “From The Far East To The Eastern Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises Brings THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION To Tampa – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.06M shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $416.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,055 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First United Natl Bank Trust owns 12,839 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 987,473 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Aqr Cap has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 10,028 shares. Barnett And accumulated 2% or 30,629 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Everence Cap Mgmt holds 4,330 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership accumulated 48,194 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 544,835 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 965 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Management reported 2.38% stake. New York-based Tremblant has invested 0.36% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Synovus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Mig Cap Ltd Liability owns 2.77% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 178,392 shares.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.36 earnings per share, up 9.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $913.68 million for 5.92 P/E if the $4.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.65% EPS growth.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.51M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $270.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Lc holds 0.23% or 59,771 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.01% or 500 shares. 285 were accumulated by Schroder Management Group. 10,961 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp. Swiss Bank reported 238,725 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 14,140 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 1.18M shares. Eaton Vance reported 19,662 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tiedemann Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 13,459 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability has 250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tcw Group invested in 0.18% or 143,633 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Earnest Partners reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One slumps 5.5% after data breach – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard reports data breach to German, Belgian authorities (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.