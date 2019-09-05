Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Decreased Stake by $1.14 Million as Stock Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Upped by Proffitt & Goodson Inc

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 2.36 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.16% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited has invested 0.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Millennium Llc reported 288,921 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.57% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Toronto Dominion Bancorp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,882 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 2,363 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The California-based Dorsal Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.75% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 14,021 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). State Street invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Earnest Partners Ltd has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 12,916 shares. Magellan Asset Management accumulated 742 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 381,275 shares. Barton Inv Mngmt reported 21,509 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 12,583 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Selway Asset Mngmt reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 1.19% or 9.63 million shares. Northstar Gp invested 2.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2.35% or 127,734 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Ser holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,631 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt owns 57,172 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Manhattan holds 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2.27 million shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares to 925 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).