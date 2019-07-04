Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Upped Holding by $2.45 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Share Price Rose While Element Capital Management Lowered by $358,982 Its Holding

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 27,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,887 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 39,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 3.62 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.02. About 1.12M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares to 58,970 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 113,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,144 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc holds 1.73% or 13,025 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.11% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 17,093 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 96,244 shares. Capital stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP has 27,420 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Altimeter Capital Ltd Partnership holds 14.24% or 3.27M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 24,494 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc reported 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Strs Ohio reported 2,434 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 2,359 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 8,523 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.88M shares. Adirondack And Management Inc accumulated 317,883 shares or 2.61% of the stock. 213 were accumulated by Fin. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 163,438 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.69M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 2.49 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 587,729 were reported by Amer Century Companies. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 20,294 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 61,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 5,075 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Inc owns 102,727 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 251,615 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 65,735 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 70,424 shares to 119,720 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 31,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.64 million for 8.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.