Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Has Boosted Holding; Franklin Res (BEN) Stock Price Declined While Carroll Financial Associates Has Decreased Position

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software (DATA) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 19,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 102,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 3.67M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,970 shares to 58,970 shares, valued at $29.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 70,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,214 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Ca has 0.3% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Glob Endowment Lp stated it has 6,540 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Aperio Grp Llc stated it has 13,531 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 20,817 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 6,391 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Massachusetts Financial Serv Co Ma holds 87,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 12,882 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Ltd invested in 660 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Riverhead Ltd Liability Co reported 600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) reported 1.05% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Evercore Wealth has 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 8,399 shares in its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability has 344 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 62,541 shares. American Fincl Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.67% or 230,000 shares. 3,025 are owned by James Rech. 11,849 are held by Tower Cap Llc (Trc). Cna Financial Corp reported 59,515 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Nomura has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,899 shares to 4,977 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Etf.