Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $27.71 Million; Robecosam Ag Raised Position in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by $2.27 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 225,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.27 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 319,710 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 07/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 218,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.76 million, down from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IPG Photonics Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Many Fiber-Optic Networking Stocks Rose at Least 12% Last Month – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPG Photonics Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 19,428 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 3,214 shares. 1,350 were accumulated by Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd. Garrison Asset Lc has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). 44,939 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Com has 13,648 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated owns 1,341 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,479 shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.68% or 13,250 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,366 shares to 19,241 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 262,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,500 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 140,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $58.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).